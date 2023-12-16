ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced on Tuesday two arrests in a 2015 quadruple homicide.

During a press conference outside of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, McBride said his department arrested Amy and Rosmore Vilardi in connection with the 2015 killings of Barbara Scott, her son, Mike, his wife, Cathy, and her mother, Violet Taylor. All of them were found dead on Nov. 2, 2015.

They were killed on Halloween of that same year.

Amy is Mike and Cathy’s daughter and Violet Taylor’s granddaughter. Rosmore is her husband.

The two were arrested at their home in Columbia on Friday and have been charged with murder.

“We know how important this case is to the county of Anderson, citizens of Pendleton, the Five Forks community. This is a case that rocked our communities very hard,” said McBride.

McBride said the state Attorney General’s Office will help prosecute the case.

Amy and Rosmore have not yet had a bond hearing, and McBride said he did not know when that hearing would be scheduled. We will update this story as more information becomes available.