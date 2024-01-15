MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Afraid, intimidated, confused.”

Monica Williams says those were just a few things she felt after seeing her neighbor burn a cross about 8 feet from her fence.

“Something that we’ve read, something that we have seen depicted on television, and all of a sudden we’re actually seeing this up close and personal,” said Williams’ husband Shawn. “That was really disheartening.”

The Charlotte couple bought a retirement home in Myrtle Beach in the Summer of 2021. They’ve used it for vacations and holidays to spend time with family and friends.

They were happy with their purchase until their next-door neighbors started harassing them about the property line. Things worsened when the Williams installed a fence, in hopes of ending the dispute.

That’s when they saw the cross burning.

“We just were astonished that you even know how to do something like that,” Monica said. “You know, it’s just so it’s just so played out. Like who burns crosses? So, you’ve obviously got the information from some form of history. You know what it means. You know what it signifies and that’s why you did it… To get us out of there.”

Two suspects were charged: 28-year-old Worden Butler and 27-year-old Alexis Hartnett — who are both white — with second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. Because South Carolina doesn’t have a hate crime bill, they weren’t given a harsher punishment.

Freshman Sen. Tameika Isaac Devine says it’s at the top of her priority list to get one finally passed. She represents District 19 in Richland County.

“I think a lot of the things I’m hearing are hate crime legislation won’t,” Devine said. “Can’t legislate morality or it’s not really going to affect or stop people from doing things like that. But I think what it will do is, number one, it can deter people when they know that there are potentially higher penalties. And then number two, I think it sends a message that intolerance, hate will not be accepted here in South Carolina.”

The Williams say they plan to do whatever it takes to help push the legislation through.

They’re working with the NAACP and National Action Network to not only spread the word about their incident. But they’re pushing lawmakers to make sure everyone regardless of race, gender or religion feels safe in South Carolina.

“The madness has to stop, it’s not cool at all,” Shawn said.

The FBI is investigating the crimes.

While there is a federal hate crime law, South Carolina is one of two states without one.

A state law has been in the works for several years, passed in 2023 in the House but stalled out in the Senate.

The couple plans to be part of a group organizing at the Capitol in Columbia to bring awareness to the hate crime bill push at the end of January.