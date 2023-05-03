FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cornelius Police officer is facing numerous charges related to sexual conduct with a minor at his Fort Mill home, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Erickson Douglas Lee, 25, was taken into custody in Charlotte due to charges out of York County but was later released on a fugitive bond.

Lee then turned himself into York County detectives on Tuesday, authorities said.

The officer was charged with dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, first-degree assault and battery, and second-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said the alleged incidents happened in Lee’s home in Fort Mill.

No specific details were given by authorities regarding the nature of the alleged crimes.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

Following his arrest, Cornelius Police released the following statement:

The Cornelius Police Department holds our officers to the highest professional standards both on and off duty. Any officer who does not conform to these standards will be held accountable when they fail to meet those standards.

Officials told Queen City News Erickson Lee resigned from the police department last Friday. An internal investigation was being launched in light of the arrest, the department said.