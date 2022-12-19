GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway.

The crew at Station 9 contacted the Bird of Prey sanctuary in Awendaw for further instruction.

With consent from the bird sanctuary, the woman drove the eagle to the Bird of Prey sanctuary Saturday afternoon.

Bird of Prey sanctuary will evaluate the bird and provide treatment.