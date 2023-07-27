CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University has suspended the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity for four years after allegations of hazing were proven true.

The university said an investigation started in April for reports of hazing including line-ups, ice water baths, and bodily harm.

“The university takes all allegations of hazing within student organizations very seriously and students are expected to uphold high standards of behavior,” a spokesperson for Clemson University said. “The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works with chapters on an annual basis to deliver anti-hazing awareness and training resources as part of the member education process.”

The university continued by saying “Organizations under suspension are not permitted to hold any organized activities, recruit new members, or participate in official university activities.”

Organizational conduct cases are required to be published under South Carolina’s Tucker Hipps Transparency Act.

The legislation was named after a 19-year-old fraternity pledge at Clemson who was found dead after a run with his pledge class in 2014.

Violations that must be listed include alcohol, drugs, sexual assault, physical assault and hazing.

Reports are required to be listed on institutional websites for a period of four years. The record shows this is the second offense against Alpha Gamma Rho. The first one came in 2014.

“We do not condone violations of the university’s student code of conduct or our council’s hazing policies,” Executive Vice President of Clemson’s Interfraternity Council said. “We will continue to educate our community about the dangers and repercussions of hazing.”

The university stated Alpha Gamma Rho accepted responsibility for violating the Clemson University Code of Conduct. Their suspension will last until May of 2027.