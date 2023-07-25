MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/WSPA) — A Clemson University student attending the Rolling Loud music festival died at a south Florida hospital on Saturday.

Rolling Loud music festival organizers confirmed a man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The concertgoer arrived at the hospital at around midnight, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police gave few details about the man, but said he showed no signs of physical trauma that night.

An online fundraising page identified the man as 23-year-old Clemson University student Jordan Petrocchi.

The page said Petrocchi was set to graduate from Clemson in August.

A representative for Rolling Loud said there were no reported fights, drugs or heat-related incidents involving the deceased concertgoer. Toxicology results are still pending, per Miami-Dade police.

Rolling Loud is a hip hop festival held annually in Miami and in various other locations around the world. Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky were the headliners of the 2023 festival.