SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County daycare worker has been charged after a 15-month-old was severely burned while in her care.

On August 10, the worker, identified as Madison Morrow, 26, of Spartanburg, had been watching the child in the one-year-old class at Calvary Christian Academy.

The mother of the 15-month-old said that she received a call from the daycare director who said they needed to take her child to the emergency room following an incident.

Once the mother got to the emergency room, she found out that her son had been “burned from the bottom of his butt to his ankle.”

The child was then taken by ambulance to the Medical University of South Carolina where he had two surgeries and is expected to have more.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Morrow with unlawful place of a child at risk of or causing harm or willfully abandoning the child.

The mother said the burn was caused by the “misuse of a bottle warmer”.

7NEWS reached out to Calvary Christian Academy for a statement. We are waiting for a response.

Morrow was given a $5,000 bond and has a hold for home detention. When she is released she will have to wear an ankle monitor.