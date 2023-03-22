SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two South Carolinians, who survived being kidnapped while traveling to Mexico earlier in March, had their attorneys release a statement on their behalf Tuesday afternoon.

Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were found dead at the hands of Mexico’s Gulf drug cartel.

Their friends, Eric Williams and Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, were the two victims that survived the incident.

The following statement was released by their attorneys:

“Over the past few weeks, Eric and Latavia have been through a nightmare the likes of which most of us can hardly believe. Now as they continue to recover from their physical and psychological injuries, we wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the unbelievable outpouring of concern and support. Every thought and prayer has been felt and they have mattered more than you could imagine. As we move forward, we ask for your continued support as we pursue every avenue seeking justice for Eric and Latavia and to hold those responsible for the deaths of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown accountable.“