ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after leaving a child and two dogs inside a vehicle that caught fire while he was in a store, Rock Hill Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a car fire around 12:30 p.m. at a Big Lots on Cherry Road.

Fire crews were on the scene and began extinguishing a vehicle that had been parked illegally in the fire lane. A child and two dogs were rescued from inside the vehicle, officers said.

An initial investigation revealed the fire started because a push button was activated on a torch that was left accessible inside the vehicle.

Rock Hill resident Christopher Lumpkin, 30, was determined to be the driver of the vehicle and stated that he left the vehicle and went into the store.

He faces charges including unlawful conduct toward a child.