GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child has been found after the vehicle they were in was reportedly stolen.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:39 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a McDonalds on Augusta Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle had been left running and was unattended with a child inside.

Later in the evening deputies were called to Lakeside Road when a person found the missing child still in a child seat sitting on their porch.

The child is safe and unharmed. The sheriff’s office said it is still searching for the missing vehicle.