FLORENCE, S.C. (WGHP) — One of the most beloved travel center brands has made its way to South Carolina.

Buc-ee’s, which touts itself as “home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver,” opened the new location on Monday.

You can find the new location at 3390 North Williston Road off of Interstate 95, making it easily accessible if you’re driving along the East Coast.

According to a news release, the 53,000-square-foot Florence location has 120 fueling positions outside the store. Inside, there are “thousands of snack, meal and drink options,” according to the company, including Texas barbecue.

If you were wondering if this is a big deal, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and other elected officials were there to help welcome the company to the state.

“Florence is a beautiful city and happens to be the midpoint for an ultimate East Coast road trip: New York City to Miami,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “We’re excited to finally be welcoming travelers and locals alike to Buc-ee’s Florence and looking forward to being part of this gracious community for a long time.”

Buc-ee’s has been around since 1982, and despite its fame, the company’s expansion is relatively new. They have 35 stores in the company’s home state of Texas. Since 2019 kicked off the company’s burgeoning multi-state empire, they’ve opened spots in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentuck and now South Carolina. Stores are in construction in Tennessee and stores are coming soon to Colorado, Mississippi and Missouri.