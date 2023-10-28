MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A barn fire in Marion Friday afternoon resulted in the death of over 30 horses, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin.

Fire units were dispatched to Scarlet Road for a barn fire and upon arrival, units found the barn fully engulfed, Erwin said.

Over 30 horses are believed to have been killed in the fire and the property owner has fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to Erwin.

The Marion County Fire Service, State Law Enforcement Division, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other state and local agencies worked together to determine what lead to the barn fire.

