NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach near Barefoot Resort and Golf that left at least one person dead.

In a statement to News13, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at about 11 a.m. and that four people were on board. The plane was a single-engine Piper PA-32 and crashed northwest of Grand Strand Airport.

Pat Wilkinson with North Myrtle Beach police told News13 that at least one person was killed in the crash and another was hurt.

“Officers arrived on scene with the [fire department], observed that there was a plane on fire,” Wilkinson said. “Officers and the FD itself extinguished the fire. It was later determined shortly after that there were confirmed casualties inside the aircraft. From there, one person was transported to the hospital.”

The crash happened along Pete Dye Drive just off of Gray Heron Road, according to police. Wilkinson said the NTSB will secure the area for about two days.

No other information was immediately available.

