BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s “best friend” and alleged co-conspirator is headed to trial in Beaufort County.

A judge set September 11 as the date for Corey Fleming’s trial to start.

Fleming is charged with helping Murdaugh steal 4.3 million in insurance money from the family of Gloria Satterfield.

A trial date for Murdaugh’s 99 financial charges, including the Satterfield crimes, still has not been set.