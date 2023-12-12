ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bullet holes are still present around an apartment unit that Rock Hill Police say was the scene of a shooting that is still under investigation.

The shooting, at the Market Place Apartments on South Heckle Boulevard, happened just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The mother of Zaree Milburn told Queen City News that her daughter was shot and bleeding from the leg as a result of the shooting, which sent bullet holes into the apartment she and her family have lived in for less than a year.

Photo Credit: Milburn Family)

The apartment complex, which sits along South Heckle Boulevard, has a sidewalk and a road running adjacent to it. Police said someone fired a gun from the side of the complex.

Ciaera Milburn, Zaree’s mother, said Monday that her daughter was doing well, under the circumstances, even after the shooting happened.

“She was in shock, crying a little bit, holding her leg,” said Milburn.

Rock Hill Police said multiple gunshots went into the building where the Milburn family lived.

Milburn said she does not know why the shooting happened, and why most of the bullets fired were to her unit. She is hoping that comes out through a police investigation.

The complex where this has happened has a previous history of violence- it was also the scene of a 2021 murder.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious Sunday night near the Market Place Apartments to contact them. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 803-329-7293.