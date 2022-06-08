ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two parents in Rock Hill were arrested Tuesday after police said their five children tested positive for illegal drugs, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said the Department of Social Services forwarded a case to Rock Hill Police on June 2 after an incident at a home in the 1000 block of Glenarden Drive.

During the investigation, detectives said they discovered that the children in the home, ages one to five, had tested positive for illegal narcotics.

26-year-old Adrienne Knuckles and 44-year-old Demitrius Baxter, the parents of the children, were arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts each of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

Police said the charges stem from the parents exposing the children to the drugs that placed them at an “unreasonable risk of harm.”