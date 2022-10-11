INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the coroner responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a house on Bobo Drive where they discovered four people dead inside.

A fifth person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they died in surgery.

The coroner said the victims were all found in different areas of the home, and some had multiple gunshot wounds.

“The sheriff’s office, my office, nobody’s going to let up — not even the prosecutors office is not going to let up on this,” said Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. “They’re all hands on deck. Everybody is really working hard on this.”

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified two of the victims Monday evening as 37-year-old Thomas Ellis Anderson and 32-year-old Adam Daniel Morley. The coroner said both lived at the home.

The coroner confirmed that none of the victims are related.

A neighbor told 7NEWS they were surprised when they arrived home Sunday night and found a large deputy presence on their street.

“There are not really a lot of bad things that happen in my neighborhood,” said Taihron Heaven. “Mostly everyone out here is family and primarily stays to themselves.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation is active, and they are not able to release any additional information.