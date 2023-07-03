GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash on private property Saturday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened before 8 p.m. in the driveway of a home on Eldorado Drive.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Carla Danielle Lobo-Lara was standing in her driveway behind a parked car when a 2008 Ford pickup truck hit her, pinning her in between the two cars.

Officials said Lobo-Lara was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Ford truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.