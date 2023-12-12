FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The two people killed Saturday night in Florence when their stolen pickup truck collided with an SUV have been identified as two teenagers.

Tylik Charles, 14, and Ameria Dava Grant, 16, both of Florence, died at the scene of the crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

It happened at about 9 p.m. when authorities said the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed and collided with a Ford Flex SUV, police said. The occupants of the Ford were taken to the hospital but police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

After colliding with the SUV, police said the pickup crashed into a utility pole and flipped onto its roof. One person was trapped inside the truck, while bystanders helped remove another person. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was determined that the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign, causing it to strike the Ford SUV,” police said. “The occupants of the not-at-fault vehicle were transported to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not said how fast the truck was going when it crashed, However, they said it had been stolen earlier in the weekend and that no officers were in the area or aware of the vehicle before the crash.

Florence police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the crash.