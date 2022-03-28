HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested and charged with child sex crimes in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the alleged online spreading of material related to child sexual abuse.

The sheriff’s office said detectives began an investigation and were able to get information that led to a search warrant at the home of the suspect in Henderson Co. Wednesday.

Deputies have arrested and charged both Robert James Birch, 38, and Dakota James Cook, 31, in this investigation.

Birch was charged with 25 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials. Cook was charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both are being held at the Henderson County Detention Center, HCSO said. Birch has a $65,000 secured bond and Cook has a $30,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be possible, according to the sheriff’s office.