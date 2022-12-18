DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Hartsville men remained in jail Friday afternoon after they allegedly shot into a home occupied by several people, including at least three young children, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested on Wednesday after fleeing from deputies who saw them as they were leaving the scene of the incident on Kant Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The charges against both men include five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy.

As of Friday afternoon, both men were being held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to online jail records, which did not show any bond information.

According to arrest warrants, there were at least three children in the house who were younger than 5 years old.

No additional information was immediately available.

