Editor’s note: This story contains a link to a social media post that contains graphic images and some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies made two more arrests Monday afternoon in connection with a cockfighting case, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Steen and Jimmy Miller were both arrested on felonies, according to the sheriff’s office. Specific charges hadn’t been announced as of Tuesday morning.

Steen allegedly won early morning fights and Miller was the alleged organizer of the event, according to the sheriff’s office.

Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark and Kenneth Bartlett were previously arrested after deputies searched a piece of property in the 3100 block of Griggs Circle in Wallace, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Larry McNeil’s office said the investigation came after his office got numerous complaints over several months about the sale of illegal drugs and possible cockfighting in the area of Griggs Circle and Grants Mill Road.

While searching the property, deputies found 13 dead and mutilated roosters along with 20 live ones, the sheriff’s office said. The search also turned up handguns, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

The live roosters were seized by the Marlboro County Humane Society and county code-enforcement officials to “be harbored and safeguarded during and following the trial process.”

McNeil has pledged to take animal crimes seriously, the Facebook post said.

“Aside from animals being a vulnerable aspect of our society, ‘the link’ between animal abuse and violent crimes, including drugs, guns and domestic violence, has long been intertwined,” he said.