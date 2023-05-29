LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, the shooting happened early Monday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the Bon Aire Apartments in Landrum.

The sheriff said when deputies arrived, a person was dead.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Shana McClain of Landrum. The coroner said initial exams show she suffered from multiple sharp edged injuries.

Deputies said they attempted to speak to the suspect, who was armed with a knife. Deputies then deployed a stun gun.

The sheriff said the suspect, identified as Freddie Edwards, 58, came at deputies again and was shot by deputies. He was pronounced dead at 4:39 a.m.

Sheriff Wright said two Spartanburg County deputies and a Landrum police officer were involved.

No officers were injured.

Both Spartanburg County deputies have been placed on paid leave during the investigation as standard procedure.

SLED is also investigating the shooting.

