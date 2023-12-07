PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man and woman were shot to death in what deputies have confirmed as a murder-suicide at a home in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said evidence from an autopsy conducted on the man Wednesday confirmed that he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a handgun.

Injuries from the woman suggest that she was shot by the man prior to the arrival of law enforcement, deputies said.

Authorities said they responded to the home on the 600 block of Edens Road before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from a woman who stated that a gun was pointed at her.

“She was able to provide communications with the address of where she was at before the phone went dead,” said Chief Deputy Chuck James.

Communications attempted to call the woman numerous times but was unable to get anyone to answer the phone. Deputies immediately responded to the incident.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they heard an apparent single gunshot from inside the home. Deputies entered the home and found the man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

“The female subject had a gunshot injury to her torso and a male subject had a gunshot wound underneath his chin,” said Deputy James.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, who is believed to be the 911 caller, was deceased prior to their arrival. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified her as 60-year-old Lisa Young.

“The man was treated at the scene but died before being transported,” said Deputy James.

The coroner’s office identified him as 62-year-old Brian Davis. Investigators said a handgun located beside Davis was recovered at the scene.

“Right now, it’s being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. At this time, we don’t believe there to be any threat to the community or anything of that nature,” said Deputy James.

Authorities said the two lived at the home and no one else was present when the shooting occurred.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.