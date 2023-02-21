Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a 15-year-old competitive shooter accidentally shot himself at a gun range on Sunday.

According to deputies, the shooting happened along Range Road in Belton. Deputies said that the teen was in the middle of training when a shot went off and hit his leg while he was trying to reholster his weapon.

The injuries the teen sustained are expected to be non-life-threatening, he was transported to a medical facility to be treated for his injuries.