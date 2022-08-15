WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.

Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe a fight broke out that resulted in two people being shot and one stabbed.

“A large group of people ran across a field and that’s where the two gunshot victims were found,” Chief McRoy said.

A man and 12-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds.

The third victim, an adult male, had been stabbed several times.

The men were treated at the scene while the young boy was airlifted to MUSC.

Walterboro police are investigating the incident.