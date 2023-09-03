ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Anderson.

According to the City of Anderson Police Department, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Bleckley Street at Oneal Drive.

Officials said the pilot was trying to avoid hitting power lines while attempting to land the balloon and got entangled in the trees. As the balloon reached about 10 ft, there was a sudden drop.

The police department said the passenger suffered from an ankle injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash.

Officials said the balloon was removed from the scene with the help of the Anderson Fire Department and County Works Department.

There was no aircraft malfunction or fire involved, officials said.