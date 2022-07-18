MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WGHP) – There was something a little different about one of the lobsters shipped to a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida.

Mario Roque and Cheddar (Courtesy of Red Lobster)

According to a press release from the company, employees at the restaurant immediately noticed the beautiful, bright orange color of the lobster and went on a mission to rescue the unique crustacean. Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach answered the call, welcoming extraordinary lobster to her new home.

So everyone, meet Cheddar!

Cheddar will be protected in the safety of her new habitat at Ripley’s. Orange lobsters are rare – one-in-30 million – because their bright, unusual coloring makes them very attractive to predators.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar. “A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

“We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” said Nicole Bott, Senior Director, Communications at Red Lobster. “It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank.”

Cheddar joins Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach as it celebrates a major milestone: its 25th anniversary.