South Carolina woman accused of hitting, spitting on deputy, claiming she tested positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County woman is accused of hitting and spitting on a deputy, and claiming she tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputies said Carol Hanna Parker, 71, of Coward, was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday on arrest warrants alleging a violation of a restraining order and unlawful communication.

Investigators believe Parker used a phone around April 23 to communicate a threat to a victim with intent to intimidate or harass.

Parker allegedly resisted arrest by “striking the deputy in the face with her body and feet,” deputies said. Parker is also accused of spitting on the deputy, and during the booking process, told the deputy and corrections officers at Florence County Detention Center that she had tested positive for COVID-19, deputies said.

Parker is also charged with resisting arrest/assault on a police officer, threatening the life of a public official and throwing bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer.

Parker is quarantined at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting results from a court-ordered COVID-19 test. The deputy was quarantined and has returned to work after testing negative, deputies said.

Parker is held on a $7,350 surety bond.