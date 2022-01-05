South Carolina teacher arrested, accused of having sex with student

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Pickens County teacher was arrested Monday, accused of having sex with a student at her home.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Katherine Folger Pelfrey admitted to having sex with a student at her home near Clemson on December 29.

Investigators said they were notified of the incident on December 31.

Pelfrey is charged Monday with Sexual Battery with a Student 16-17 Years of Age and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The School District of Pickens County said they were made aware of the incident on December 31 and that she is no longer employed as a teacher at the district.

The school district said Pelfrey had been with the district since 2017.

“The safety and security of students in SDPC is our top and most important priority. The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled efficiently and appropriately. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter,” said the district in a statement.

Pelfrey was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center and released on $10,000 bond.