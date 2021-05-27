South Carolina ranked among 10 worst states for millennials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Millennials are one of the most-talked-about generations today. Love them or hate them, the group of mid-20-to-early-40 consumers holds a lot of sway in today’s culture.

But where are the best places for them to live and work? A new survey from WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for millennials based on data like the cost of living, average monthly earnings, housing cost, education and health, population, civic engagement, and even who may still be living with their parents.

WalletHub defines millennials as individuals who were born between 1981 and 1996. Can you guess where South Carolina and North Carolina fall on the list?

The top five places for millennials to live and work include Washington, the District of Columbia, Utah, Massachusetts, and Iowa while the worst-ranked include Louisiana, Nevada, Mississippi, New Mexico, and West Virginia.

According to WalletHub, South Carolina falls within the 10 worst states for millennials when it comes to affordability, education & health, and quality of life, coming in at #43 on the list.

North Carolina falls a little more middle-of-the-road with a rank of #24.

THE STATS:

South Carolina ranks 43 in voter engagement, 24 in economic health, 44 in quality of life, 41 in education and health, and 21 in affordability with a total score of 43.97.

North Carolina ranks 10 in voter engagement, 29 in economic health, 28 in quality of life, 32 in education and health, and 16 in affordability with a total score of 52.54.

Top 10 Best States/District of Columbia

Washington District of Columbia Utah Massachusetts Iowa Minnesota Colorado North Dakota Wisconsin Pennsylvania

Top 10 Worst States

West Virginia New Mexico Mississippi Nevada Louisiana Arkansas Kentucky Alabama South Carolina Rhode Island