MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina is offering free admission to all 47 state parks on Black Friday.
The promotion, called #OptOutside, encourages people to spend some time in the great outdoors the day after Thanksgiving. It was started by REI.
Make sure to post your pictures to social media using the hashtags #OptOutside and #OptOutsideSC.
And that’s not all. Stay tuned for the state’s 12 Days of Deals, from Dec. 1 to12, where the parks will be offering a variety of discounts including discounts on cabins and camping!
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Woman says mother died following horrific neglect at NC nursing home
- Worker fired for forgetting doctor’s note after negative COVID-19 test
- Judge refuses Johnny Depp permission to appeal libel ruling after newspaper calls him a ‘wife-beater’
- South Carolina offers free admission to all state parks on Friday
- ‘Miracle’; WV man comes back to life after ‘officially deemed’ brain dead