South Carolina offers free admission to all state parks on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina is offering free admission to all 47 state parks on Black Friday.

The promotion, called #OptOutside, encourages people to spend some time in the great outdoors the day after Thanksgiving. It was started by REI.

Make sure to post your pictures to social media using the hashtags #OptOutside and #OptOutsideSC.

And that’s not all. Stay tuned for the state’s 12 Days of Deals, from Dec. 1 to12, where the parks will be offering a variety of discounts including discounts on cabins and camping!

