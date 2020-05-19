South Carolina mother accused of intentionally igniting car with 14-month-old son inside

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother faces charges after she allegedly set her car on fire while her 14-month-old son was inside, according to WJBF.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Caylin Allise Watson, 23, of Elgin, allegedly ignited the parked car on Interstate 126.

The boy is in critical condition with severe burns covering his body.

Watson suffered minor injuries and was treated before she was taken to jail.

She was charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury upon a child, according to WJBF.

Four bystanders who saw what happened stopped to call 911 and rescue the boy.