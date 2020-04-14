South Carolina man wanted after ‘brutally beating’ girlfriend’s child with belts, phone chargers, sheriff says

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man is wanted after he allegedly abused a child, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Lamontio Alexis Kirksey, 31, of Darlington, “caused great bodily harm to his girlfriend’s child by brutally beating the child with belts, drop cords and phone chargers,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Recently, the child was taken to an area hospital unresponsive requiring extensive medical treatment.

The child’s mother, Katherine Fullard, 30, of Darlington, has been arrested after she allegedly allowed the abuse to happen.

Fullard is being held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on Kirksey’s whereabouts is asked to call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4920.