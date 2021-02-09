South Carolina man charged with murder in connection with Pennsylvania cold case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBTW/WTAJ) — A South Carolina man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with a cold case in Pennsylvania.

Jean Tuggy, 60, was shot in her home on Jan. 21, 2016 in Pine Grove Mills, Pennsylvania. Christopher Kowalski, 34, of Charleston County, has been arrested for her murder.

“Jean died more than five years ago and her family has not had closure since,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, the arrest of Christopher Kowalski is the first step toward putting her murderer behind bars. The Tuggy family has waited too long for justice, but we hope this news helps them heal.”

Kowalski was Tuggy’s former coworker at Wegman’s, according to the Pennsylvania AG’s office. He moved to South Carolina following the murder. When he was taken into custody, he confessed to the murder, according to Shapiro.

Kowalski is currently held in Charleston County and will be extradited to Pennsylvania to be prosecuted.