South Carolina governor orders law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Gov. Henry McMaster has directed law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on state beaches to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, WMBF reports.

An enforcement order says it is unlawful for a person to “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer.”

"A state of emergency exists in South Carolina to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. To save lives, I have directed SLED and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches," McMaster tweeted Friday. "Coastal residents can responsibly maintain social distance while enjoying our state’s beaches."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last updated their numbers on Friday, there are 15,219 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 201 people have died.