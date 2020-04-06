South Carolina governor issues ‘home or work order,’ limits customers for retail businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday issued a mandatory “work or home order” for the state and a customer limit for retail businesses.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, “everyone should stay home unless working, visiting family, recreating outdoor or obtaining necessary goods. Those are the limits,” McMaster said.

“Too many people are on the roads, too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores, and too many people are not complying with our request concerning social distancing,” McMaster said.

For retail stores that remain open, McMaster issued a mandatory order that customers must be limited to no more than five for every 1,000 square feet or 20% capacity, whichever is less.

A violation of the order is a misdemeanor that carries 30 days and/or a $100 fine for each day of violation.

McMaster said according to the data, science, facts and the experts, it is now time to make the recommended actions required. The rate of infection is on the rise and non-compliance is on the rise, he said.

“We hope this order will reduce the rate of infection and also reduce the non-compliance and also reduce the number of people who are losing their jobs because of the necessary orders.”

Also, the state General Assembly was ordered to work on Wednesday.

For churches on Easter, McMaster urged them to stream on the internet or meet outdoors. If they can’t do those, please provide for that social distancing in the church, the governor said.