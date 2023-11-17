OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was shot in the officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon is in stable but critical condition.

27-year-old Corporal Lucas Watts is currently assigned to the Pro-Active Community Enforcement Team and serves in the Marine Unit for Oconee County. He previously served almost two and a half years with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corporal Lucas Watts (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office) Corporal Lucas Watts (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Crenshaw said that the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will not release any further

information regarding yesterday’s incident as the ongoing investigation is being conducted by

the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

He released the following statement:

“On behalf of the men and women of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to thank

everyone who has prayed for Lucas, his family, our deputies and all law enforcement at this

time,” says Sheriff Crenshaw.

“We have been truly moved by the outpouring of support. We ask for continued prayers for Lucas and his family in the days and weeks ahead.”