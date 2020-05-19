South Carolina Chick-fil-A honors the class of 2020

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A in Moncks Corner is honoring the class of 2020 in a unique way.

The popular chicken restaurant displayed the senior photos of teammates in their drive-thru this week.

Many students are unable to have usual celebrations, like proms, graduations and other events, as they mark their final year of high school because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant wanted to show their support and appreciation for their team members by displaying the pictures in their drive thru.

Chick-fil-A Moncks Corner is located at 601 N Highway 52.