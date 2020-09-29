Soul singer Roy Hammond, writer of song ‘Impeach The President,’ dies at 81

Roy Hammond, the soul singer known for writing the Honey Drippers song “Impeach The President,” has died at the age of 81, according to the New York Times.

Hammond died of liver cancer Wednesday at his Allendale, South Carolina home, his daughter told the paper.

Hammond was born on Aug. 3, 1939, in Newington, Georgia.

In the late 1950s, he began singing and writing with The Genies, according to the NYT. Their song “Who’s That Knockin'” hit number 72 on the 1958 Billboard Hot 100.

He then joined the Air Force.

In 1965, he returned to the music industry as a solo act.

His most well-known song was “Impeach the President,” which he wrote for “The Honey Drippers” in 1973. The song was written in reference to Richard Nixon, the NYT reports.

The song has been sampled more than 600 times. Among those who sampled the song are Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and more.