Soul legend Betty Wright dies at 66

Musician Betty Wright performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival – Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 18, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)

MIAMI — The iconic soul and R&B singer Betty Wright died at 66 of cancer in her Miami home, Billboard reports.

Wright is most well known for classics such as “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “No Pain, (No Gain).”

Earlier this month, Chaka Khan wrote on Twitter that Wright was in need of prayer.

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

Born Bessie Regina Norris in 1953, she started her music career singing with her family’s gospel group, Echoes of Joy.

She released her debut album in 1968, titled “My First Time Around.”

The album produced “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do,” which was her first top 40 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

By the mid-70s, her career had flourished, and she had scored big with songs “Where Is the Love” and “Tonight Is the Night,” which she won a best R&B song Grammy for in 1975.