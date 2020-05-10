Soul legend Betty Wright dies at 66

MIAMI — The iconic soul and R&B singer Betty Wright died at 66 of cancer in her Miami home, Billboard reports.
Wright is most well known for classics such as “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “No Pain, (No Gain).”
Earlier this month, Chaka Khan wrote on Twitter that Wright was in need of prayer.
Born Bessie Regina Norris in 1953, she started her music career singing with her family’s gospel group, Echoes of Joy.
She released her debut album in 1968, titled “My First Time Around.”
The album produced “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do,” which was her first top 40 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
By the mid-70s, her career had flourished, and she had scored big with songs “Where Is the Love” and “Tonight Is the Night,” which she won a best R&B song Grammy for in 1975.