HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A son and grandson have been charged with the death of a Henderson County restaurant owner.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Paulette Clark was assaulted at 2:45 a.m. on May 6.

Deputies said Clark was assaulted with a BB gun and it was discharged in her eye.

Clark died on May 13 from her injuries.

Deputies arrested Clark’s son, Maurice Jones, 42, and grandson, Austin Byrnside, 22, of Hendersonville.

Jones was charged with conspiracy. Byrnside was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both are currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center. Byrnside with no bond and Jones on a $100,000 bond.