Son dies from coronavirus 3 days after father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND BLANC, Mich. -- A son died from coronavirus in Michigan three days after his father, WJRT reports.

Freddie Brown the Third was 20-years-old and played football for his high school.

Pastor Chris Martin with Cathedral of Faith knew Brown since he was a baby and says his death is a huge loss for the people who knew him.

"He was the kind of person when he walked in the room you noticed him because of his stature, but you also loved him because of his smile and because of his kindness. He served his church well. They both did," Martin said.

He passed away after he seemed to be getting better.

"Pastor Jones, Fred Brown and his son are all part of one family, so that family, which is a great family, has lost three family members in three days," Martin said. "Our prayers are with the Jones, Brown, Richardson and Walker family, in this hour. And it's important for people to take this virus seriously."