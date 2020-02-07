Son arrested in connection to death of mother in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County man was arrested in connection to the death of his mother in 2018, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Patrick Harding Cleary, 55, of Yadkinville, was charged with felony murder and placed under no bond. He is currently in the Yadkin County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

On September 11, 2018, around 1:30 p.m., deputies got a call in reference to a welfare check on Pattie Ball Nixon, 76, of Advance.

Deputies responded to 1012 Faith Ln. in Yadkinville in an attempt to find with her at her last known destination, which was her son’s home.

At first, deputies weren’t able to find Nixon or the vehicle she was last seen driving.

After further investigation, Nixon’s body was found on the property of 1012 Faith Ln. in a wooded area.

Her vehicle was found and recovered later in Davie County.

Nixon’s body was sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

After multiple interviews and search warrants, detectives with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Davie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cleary.