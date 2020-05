Someone who played the Carolina Cash 5 game during the Memorial Day weekend became a millionaire in Friday’s drawing.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Lee’s Quick Stop on North Main Street in Mount Holly in Gaston County, N.C., and won $1,127,585.

The ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were: 14-15-28-31-40.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $120,000.