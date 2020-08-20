Some virtual academy students without teachers, schedules in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Days into the school year, families tell FOX8 their child has not been assigned a teacher or schedule as part of Guilford County’s virtual academy.

Kimberley Jackson enrolled her second and third grade children in Guilford E-Learning Virtual Academy and confirmed their enrollment in early August.

She’s able to access some of their coursework through systems like NCEDCloud’s Canvas, but said the system isn’t always easy to navigate.

“When we finally got logged in it’s kind of like a stumble-your-way-through experience,” she said. “My second grader, she’s just taking the punches, my third grader is very stressed out, tears every day and that’s the hardest part.”

According to a district spokesperson, 7,515 students are enrolled in two virtual academies. In a message to parents, school leaders said they are still finalizing the teacher hiring process, but expect students to be assigned a teacher by the end of the week.

“(It) sort of seems like we are building the plane after we’re already in the air,” said Lana Kleeberg, who has a granddaughter attending Guilford E-Learning University Prep.

She said her granddaughter is able to access some coursework, but between a lack of information and glitches in the system, completing it isn’t always easy.

“She would’ve gone to Jamestown Middle, and the feedback I’m hearing is that some kids already have teachers assigned, they’re already engaged with the curriculum, that kind of thing and the University Prep is still getting it together,” Kleeberg said.

The district expects students to have teacher assignments before the end of the week, and a schedule before live instruction begins on Sept. 1.

A spokesperson asked families to be patient, after district leaders extended the deadline for enrollment until Sept. 15.

According to a message to parents from Principal Lisa Jordan, parents will receive daily phone calls regarding Virtual Academies.