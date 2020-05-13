Some Triad residents still unable to get help filing unemployment claims: ‘It’s very frustrating’

Many people living without a paycheck still cannot get help collecting unemployment benefits.

“Just to get through to speak with someone, to try and get transferred to a line, it’s hours upon hours. Going on two months without any income is of course very stressful,” Shianna Johnson said.

Johnson lives in Mount Airy. She applied for unemployment benefits in early April after losing work as a waitress.

“The bills are piling up, and they made it so lights and water can’t be cut off but at the end of all this we have very large balances that will be due,” she said.

Johnson says her application is pending, but trying to get answers to find out when she will receive a payment hasn’t gotten her anywhere.

“They said that they were hiring more people, what exactly is the positions that they’re hiring for? Because the people I’ve spoken with are just a voice at the other end of the line, they can’t assist with any type of issues,” she said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he is pushing the Department of Commerce to work faster. The agency has tripled its staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and launched a chat feature to help answer questions.

“When they’re having these press conferences and they’re talking about case numbers and things like that, put somebody up there from the division of Employment Services to reassure these people and explain what they’re doing and the problems that they’re having, but more importantly provide the people that can actually make the changes for things to go through,” said Tim Garrett, of Lexington.

Garrett lost his job prior to the COVID-19 crisis, but says layoffs and hiring freezes have complicated his job search.

“I’m facing extended benefits, and that’s the last of the three programs from the CARES Act, they have yet to implement it yet,” he said. “They had a posting that said we would have to apply for it, but no instructions on what would be involved in that application process.”

More than 860,000 people have filed claims since March 15.

“How do we know for those in a waiting period that that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel of endless phone calls, endless waiting, endless hold-ons right now?” Johnson said.