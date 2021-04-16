Some Triad patients continue suffering from COVID-19 brain fog, other neurological symptoms

Months after recovering from the virus, some Triad COVID-19 survivors say they continue to struggle with memory loss, also known as brain fog.

“It’s hard to explain, it just goes away and you have to stop and think, you really have to think differently,” said Arlinda Maryland, of Greensboro.

Maryland is one of 82 patients who have been seen at Cone Health’s Post-COVID Clinic.

Healthcare workers with the system said nearly all patients report some degree of brain fog, with others experiencing increased anxiety or depression following their recovery.

“It ranges in severity, some people are telling me they’re getting into their cars and they’re forgetting where they’re driving to, that can cause a dangerous situation,” Nurse Practitioner Tonya Nichols said.

Maryland explained that her daughter is also experiencing ongoing symptoms including brain fog, and a lingering smell of smoke.

“She had a little speech problem like getting her words to come out the right way.”

Nichols said it’s too soon to say if vaccinations are helping patients recover faster from these effects, but it’s something Cone Health plans to study over the coming months.

Maryland is hopeful her vaccine will help her return to work, and her normal self.

“This is something you will you will never ever forget, and it’s sad because a lot of people aren’t here to talk about it,” she said.

You can make an appointment at Cone Health’s Post COVID Clinic (336) 890-2474.