Some Triad cities providing hazard pay for essential workers

Police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers and some other essential workers will see pay increases in some Triad cities.

In Greensboro, city employees required to report to work and provide essential services will receive a 5 percent premium pay increase.

“These are employees that are working hard, you’re working under difficult circumstances it’s a lot of stress,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “We’ve got a lot of people who are out day in and day out, they’re out at night, they’re putting themselves sometimes in difficult situations, and they need that extra pay right now, they’re putting in extra time.”

In Winston-Salem, a 5 percent pay increase went into effect this week.

“For those employees that may potentially be called back to service, we also provide them the 5 percent premium pay for them for the hours that they are actually called back into work,” Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said.

With some grocery stores like Harris Teeter providing “Hero Bonuses” for hourly staff, The State Employees Association of North Carolina is asking that Gov. Roy Cooper approve time and a half pay for state workers.

In a letter to the governor, the association wrote that many employees are not able to practice social distancing at their jobs.

“On behalf of North Carolina’s state employees and retirees, we respectfully ask you to extend this approach to our state’s workforce and join together in bipartisan support of two policies crucial to protecting the public health, the health of state workers, and the critical services our state employees deliver every day,” the letter stated.

Vaughan said Friday that increases were not part of the approved budget, but that the city would be able to continue funding them during the declared state of emergency.

“We will find the resources and you know investing employees and investing the best services that we can give our residents. By investing in our employees we really are investing in our city,” she said.

The Kernersville Police Department is also providing 5 percent hazard pay for patrol officers. The town is reviewing that policy at the end of every pay period.

Leaders initially budgeted the increases through May, but say they could discontinue them sooner if the situation changes.