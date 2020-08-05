Some teachers leaving schools to tutor, lead home-school groups

The future of learning is changing and so is the future of educators.

Some teachers tell FOX8 they’re looking for different ways to interact with students amid the pandemic and changing rules for schools.

After months of online teaching, they say, it’s not what they signed up for.

“I’m going to miss my kids. I’m going to miss my school,” Lauren Lowder said.

The crafts on the walls and the signs on the door, all are coming down and getting packed up into boxes.

“My gut told me it’s time to make a change right now,” she said. “I just feel like things were going to be very different. School was not going to be the school that I knew anymore.”

The former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Yadkin County Schools teacher was supposed to start her fourth year of teaching first grade in August.

But the coronavirus pandemic put an end to it.

“There were just going to be a lot of changes in the classroom and kind of re-adapting to the way we know how to do things as teachers. It was just going to completely change,” Lowder said.

Change that really impacted how she would be able to teach the next generation.

“I really, really love one-on-one with a student. I just feel like that’s how I can make the most growth with a child, with that one-on-one time,” she said. “That’s my passion. Seeing kids grow and watching that ‘aha’ moment and watching that light bulb go off.”

Lowder already had a tutoring business on the side called “Learn Lowder.”

Recently, she said she has been swamped with requests, as parents try to catch their kids up on their learning in time for the upcoming school year.

She’s also had families approach her with new opportunities.

“A couple of parents got together and reached out to me to join a pod,” Lowder said.

She told FOX8 she’s been seeing other teachers leave the classroom for either private tutoring or leading small groups of families in home-schooling.

It’s a new way of teaching in this new way of live.

“[I just want] to help others who need that help right now,” Lowder said. “This gives me that freedom to still have that one-on-one.”

Lowder explained it was a very difficult and personal decision to leave the classroom.

FOX8 also spoke with other teachers across the Piedmont who say they’re also leaving schools to tutor or lead a pod.

They hope once the pandemic is over, teaching can go back to normal.